West Bengal: Question doesn’t arise to support TMC during 2024 Parliamentary elections, says CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty

Kolkata: CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty talking to Free Press Journal stated that the question doesn’t arise to support Trinamool Congress and also that the Left Front will lend support to every regional party to take on BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
A day after the news made it to the headline that the CPI (M) might support Trinamool Congress during the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Left Front’s Sujan Chakraborty says that the CPI (M)’s comment has been distorted.
“Bharatya Janata Party is a fascist party. We have been consistent against the BJP-RSS. Our fight is against the Bharatiya Janata Party from the very beginning and Trinamool Congress is very much instrumental for the rise of BJP in West Bengal. Question doesn’t arise of supporting TMC,” confirmed Sujan to FPJ.
The senior Left Front leader also confirmed that the Left Front, even much ahead of forming an alliance with the Congress, during the 2004 general election, the Left Front had urged people to vote for Congress instead of the saffron camp.
“Mamata Banerjee was part of the BJP government earlier and now TMC people are saying she is the alternative face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there are other popular faces as well to counter Modi especially in those states where the BJP couldn’t make their presence felt . 2024 is national election and we will continue our role against BJP,” said the senior Left leader adding that Left Front leader Surjya Kanta Mishra’s comment has been distorted.
Slamming TMC, Sujan said that though TMC has no credibility in fighting against the BJP but should at least fight against the saffron camp.
“In 2019 by organizing the United India rally Mamata Banerjee had helped the BJP, hope she doesn’t do something similar before 2024 elections,” stated the senior politburo member.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Left Front has already reached ‘zero’ and they should figure out reasons for their poll debacle first.
