West Bengal: Question doesn’t arise to support TMC during 2024 Parliamentary elections, says CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty

Kolkata: CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty talking to Free Press Journal stated that the question doesn’t arise to support Trinamool Congress and also that the Left Front will lend support to every regional party to take on BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A day after the news made it to the headline that the CPI (M) might support Trinamool Congress during the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Left Front’s Sujan Chakraborty says that the CPI (M)’s comment has been distorted.

“Bharatya Janata Party is a fascist party. We have been consistent against the BJP-RSS. Our fight is against the Bharatiya Janata Party from the very beginning and Trinamool Congress is very much instrumental for the rise of BJP in West Bengal. Question doesn’t arise of supporting TMC,” confirmed Sujan to FPJ.

The senior Left Front leader also confirmed that the Left Front, even much ahead of forming an alliance with the Congress, during the 2004 general election, the Left Front had urged people to vote for Congress instead of the saffron camp.