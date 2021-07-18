West Bengal: Apart from Delhi, UP, Assam, Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Martyr Day’s speech to be displayed in Gujarat

Kolkata: After Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Tripura the ruling Trinamool Congress had decided to set up giant screens even in Gujarat and will telecast the Chief Minister’s martyr’s day speech observed on July 21.
Confirming the news to Free Press Journal, TMC Spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the total number of states where the TMC has decided to set up screens will be finalised on Monday.
According to several poll analysts following the landslide victory of the Trinamool Congress in the recently concluded Assembly polls, the TMC is now giving direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making inroads in Modi’s citadel Gujarat.
Notably, the TMC is portraying TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee as the next Bengali Prime Minister of the country.
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had earlier said that the TMC won’t contest election in other states just to get few seats but to win over the entire state.
It is pertinent to mention that TMC observes martyr’s day every year to commemorate the killing of 13 Youth Congress workers in 1993.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi is deferred by a day.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that due to some other work in the state the Chief Minister had deferred her program by a day.
“If given appointment the Chief Minister will also meet the Prime Minister and the President,” said Ghosh.
It can be recalled that on July 14, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will visit Delhi at the end of July to meet her ‘old and new friends’.
Mamata said that she didn’t visit Delhi for a long time and also that since the covid situation is better now for which she will visit the national capital.
Earlier according to TMC sources she was suppose to visit the national capital on July 25 which now stands on July 26.
