West Bengal: Apart from Delhi, UP, Assam, Tripura, Mamata Banerjee's Martyr Day’s speech to be displayed in Gujarat

Kolkata: After Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Tripura the ruling Trinamool Congress had decided to set up giant screens even in Gujarat and will telecast the Chief Minister’s martyr’s day speech observed on July 21.

Confirming the news to Free Press Journal, TMC Spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the total number of states where the TMC has decided to set up screens will be finalised on Monday.

According to several poll analysts following the landslide victory of the Trinamool Congress in the recently concluded Assembly polls, the TMC is now giving direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making inroads in Modi’s citadel Gujarat.

Notably, the TMC is portraying TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee as the next Bengali Prime Minister of the country.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had earlier said that the TMC won’t contest election in other states just to get few seats but to win over the entire state.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC observes martyr’s day every year to commemorate the killing of 13 Youth Congress workers in 1993.