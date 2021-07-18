West Bengal: CID leaving no stones unturned to investigate death of Suvendu Adhikari's bodyguard

Kolkata: A day after the West Bengal CID team had visited Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s house, the CID on Sunday called an old security personnel of Suvendu and the doctors who had treated Suvendu’s deceased bodyguard for further investigation.

According to CID sources, the old security personnel have been called as he had taken the deceased bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty by the ambulance to Contai state general hospital.

Notably, in 2018, Suvendu’s bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty died by allegedly committing suicide.

On July 13, the deceased bodyguard’s wife, Suparna Chakrabarty had filed a complaint at Contai police station and the police started probe.

Slamming both the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Left Front chairman Biman Basu said that it is an old ‘game’ of Mamata Banerjee to bring out skeletons from grave.

“When Suvendu was in TMC just to increase his credibility, he had dug out skeleton and slapped false case against Left’s Susanta Ghosh and now since Suvendu is no longer in TMC, Mamata is playing her old game. Incidentally both the time Mamata Banerjee is also the police minister,” said Bose.