West Bengal polls: PM Narendra Modi cancels rallies for COVID-19 meeting, EC floats new rules of campaigning

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his visit to Kolkata on April 23 to attend a meeting on the current pandemic situation in India.

In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will not be going to poll-bound West Bengal on Friday due to high-level meetings to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Notably, Modi was supposed to address four public rallies at Murshidabad, Malda, Birbhum and Kolkata.

According to West Bengal BJP sources, after several requests from the Bengal chapter of BJP the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rallies virtually.

At a time when the number of covid cases is increasing in West Bengal both the Calcutta High Court and special observers of the Election Commission of India were worried for the huge gatherings in the political rallies of all the political parties.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again urged the Election Commission to club the last two phases of election in order to break the covid chain. She also urged that she is campaigning as the BJP is not stopping their campaigns.

Soon after the Prime Minister had cancelled his meeting, BL Santhosh, National General Secretary (Organisation) took to Twitter and asked the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to cancel her meeting too.

“Now that PM, HM, National President have curtailed campaign plans, will the conscience keepers of Democracy who are in abundance question why @MamataOfficial is continuing her COVID guidelines non compliant rallies across West Bengal?” read the Tweet.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and said that due to the rapid covid surge she is cancelling all her prescheduled public rallies.