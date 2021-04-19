West Bengal Polls: Chaos ensues after miscreants hurl bombs in Panihati; TMC, BJP trade allegations

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): Chaos ensued in the Panihati assembly of North 24 Parganas district, a day after the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded, when unknown miscreants hurled bombs near a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp office on Sunday.

The miscreants arrived on bikes in front of the BJP camp office on BT Road, Sodepur Swadeshi Chowk, and hurled five bombs. However, one bomb did not explode and was recovered by the Khardaha police.

Later, the miscreants hurled two more bombs. The BJP alleged that the attacks were carried out by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Outraged BJP workers then allegedly vandalised the TMC office.

Speaking to ANI, Panihati BJP candidate Sanmoy Bandyopadhyay said: "How are they running the state? They have realised that they are losing the elections, as a result, such incidents are happening. Today, bombs were hurled at the homes of BJP workers in front of the police. They hurled five bombs, out of which four exploded. At 11:30 pm, they hurled 2-4 bombs again and the police just stood there."

"They have realised that thousands of people are now supporting BJP and their defeat in the elections is inevitable," he added Bandyopadhyay further accused TMC counsellor Jayanta Das of threatening people inside polling booths and assaulting others outside, while Khardaha police station took no action. He also alleged that the man responsible for running Khardaha PS was a criminal.