West Bengal polls: BJP will get 122 seats from first five phases, says Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah from public rallies claimed that the BJP will get more than 122 out of 180 seats from the first five phases of the poll in West Bengal.
Addressing a public rally at East Burdwan, Shah claimed that after losing Nandigram Mamata Banerjee will have to mark her exit and also that he is visiting West Bengal so often to witness her exit.
“I pray to God so that Mamata didi can start walking soon as we all want to see her walking to the governor to submit her resignation. I am sure Suvendu Adhikari will win the Nandigram seat and not just that the TMC is way behind BJP in the five phases that have already gone for the poll,” claimed the Union Home Minister.
Incidentally both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress are fighting over Matua votes, several districts where Matuas are deciding factor are going for polls on the sixth phase on April 22.
In keeping to it, Amit Shah from his public rallies didn’t leave any stone unturned on Sunday to woo the Matuas.
“After coming to power we will implement CAA and also give citizenship to the Matuas and Rajbangshis. Mamata didi will never implement CAA because her votebank will be affected. BJP will rename Thakurnagar station as Shreedhar Thakurnagar station,” claimed the Union Home Minister at Swarupnagar and also at a roadshow in Habra for BJP candidate Rahul Sinha.
West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that the Matua community is not just limited to Thakurbari and also that there are several other people from the Matua community that should be given a chance to work for people.
“From Thakurbari one is an MP and another person is given a ticket to become MLA. But there are other people of the same community that need to be given a chance. I have built institutions and have done developmental works for them and they will definitely cast their vote for the TMC,” claimed Mamata.
The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent & 79.18% respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 22, April 26 and April 29.
