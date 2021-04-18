West Bengal polls: BJP will get 122 seats from first five phases, says Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah from public rallies claimed that the BJP will get more than 122 out of 180 seats from the first five phases of the poll in West Bengal.

Addressing a public rally at East Burdwan, Shah claimed that after losing Nandigram Mamata Banerjee will have to mark her exit and also that he is visiting West Bengal so often to witness her exit.

“I pray to God so that Mamata didi can start walking soon as we all want to see her walking to the governor to submit her resignation. I am sure Suvendu Adhikari will win the Nandigram seat and not just that the TMC is way behind BJP in the five phases that have already gone for the poll,” claimed the Union Home Minister.

Incidentally both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress are fighting over Matua votes, several districts where Matuas are deciding factor are going for polls on the sixth phase on April 22.

In keeping to it, Amit Shah from his public rallies didn’t leave any stone unturned on Sunday to woo the Matuas.