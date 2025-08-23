 SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face

SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face

A 21-year-old girl was brutally attacked by stray dogs in Shyam Nagar area of Kanpur on August 20. The incident took place when the girl was returning home from her college.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Stary Dog (File Image) | X

Kanpur: A shocking incident of a dog attack surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. A 21-year-old girl was brutally attacked by stray dogs in Shyam Nagar area of Kanpur on August 20. The incident took place when the girl was returning home from her college. The victim has been identified as Vaishnavi Sahu.

The student sustained facial injuries due to dog bites and received 17 stitches, reported India Today. Sahu is a final-year BBA student at Allen House Ruma College. The dogs were reportedly dragged to the ground. They then mauled her face and body.

Her right cheek was split into two due to the dog bite. She also sustained injuries to her nose and other parts of her body. When she managed to escape, the dogs chased and again overpowered her.

After hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot with sticks. They managed to chase away the dogs. The girl was rushed to a hospital, and her family members were informed. She received 17 stitches to her right cheek and nose.

FPJ Shorts
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
GST Council's 56th Meeting On September 3 & 4 To Decide On Group Of Ministers’ Proposal To Retain 5% & 18% Slabs
Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: 'Modi Express' Special Train Launched From Mumbai To Konkan | VIDEO

As per Sahu's family, she has now been facing difficulties in eating or moving her mouth. Her family urged the government to take action against stray dogs.

Read Also
'Kaant Ke Phek Dunga...': Viral Video Shows Gurgaon Man Attacking Community Dog Feeder With Stick,...
article-image

The incident surfaced after the Supreme Court modified its August 11 order on stray dogs. In the latest order, the Supreme Court ordered the release of stray dogs after sterilisation. The verdict was passed by a three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria. The top directed the authorities to keep aggressive and rabid in shelters. The top court ordered that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should create feeding areas in municipal wards.

In the August 11 order, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadeva had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should be shifted to shelters within eight weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face

SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face

Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed

Uttar Pradesh: Man Carries Newborn's Dead Body To Lakhimpur Kheri DM's Office, Hospital Sealed

'Will Not Be Scared Of This': RJD Leaders Criticise FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

'Will Not Be Scared Of This': RJD Leaders Criticise FIR Against Tejashwi Yadav

'Kaant Ke Phek Dunga...': Viral Video Shows Gurgaon Man Attacking Community Dog Feeder With Stick,...

'Kaant Ke Phek Dunga...': Viral Video Shows Gurgaon Man Attacking Community Dog Feeder With Stick,...

'Naukri Chali Jaayegi Meri': GRP Personnel Allegedly Touches Woman Passenger Inappropriately, Later...

'Naukri Chali Jaayegi Meri': GRP Personnel Allegedly Touches Woman Passenger Inappropriately, Later...