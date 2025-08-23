SHOCKING! 21-Year-Old Kanpur Student Attacked By Stray Dogs, Gets 17 Stiches On Face

Stary Dog (File Image) | X

Kanpur: A shocking incident of a dog attack surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. A 21-year-old girl was brutally attacked by stray dogs in Shyam Nagar area of Kanpur on August 20. The incident took place when the girl was returning home from her college. The victim has been identified as Vaishnavi Sahu.

The student sustained facial injuries due to dog bites and received 17 stitches, reported India Today. Sahu is a final-year BBA student at Allen House Ruma College. The dogs were reportedly dragged to the ground. They then mauled her face and body.

Her right cheek was split into two due to the dog bite. She also sustained injuries to her nose and other parts of her body. When she managed to escape, the dogs chased and again overpowered her.

⚡Disturbing Incident in Kanpur🚨



A 21-year-old BBA student faced a horrifying attack by stray dogs while she was returning home from college. In a tragic twist, a fight between stray dogs and monkeys turned into chaos, and the girl became the victim.



💔 She suffered deep… pic.twitter.com/XuTDLFiDT9 — Aditya Kumar Trivedi (@adityasvlogs) August 23, 2025

After hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot with sticks. They managed to chase away the dogs. The girl was rushed to a hospital, and her family members were informed. She received 17 stitches to her right cheek and nose.

As per Sahu's family, she has now been facing difficulties in eating or moving her mouth. Her family urged the government to take action against stray dogs.

The incident surfaced after the Supreme Court modified its August 11 order on stray dogs. In the latest order, the Supreme Court ordered the release of stray dogs after sterilisation. The verdict was passed by a three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria. The top directed the authorities to keep aggressive and rabid in shelters. The top court ordered that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should create feeding areas in municipal wards.

In the August 11 order, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadeva had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR should be shifted to shelters within eight weeks.