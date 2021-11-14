West Bengal: Police, BJP clash over saffron camp’s protest rally over non-reduction of VAT on petroleum products by TMC govt

Kolkata: Baruipur area in North 24 parganas turned into a battlefield after police and BJP clashed over the saffron camp’s protest rally over reduction of VAT on petroleum products by the Trinamool Congress government.

West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar said that the saffron camp will intensify their protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress in days to come over reduction of VAT on petrol and Diesel.

Notably, the police restricted the protest rally of the saffron camp as according to the police the BJP didn’t have the permission to hold the protest rally.

“The police have become the slave of the ruling party and they always restrict BJP. Police in West Bengal have only two jobs, one is to work for TMC and another is to restrict BJP. We will march towards ‘Nabanna’ with thousands of our supporters demanding immediate reduction of VAT for giving some benefit to citizens of West Bengal,” said Sukanta.

It can be recalled that the BJP led Central government on November 3 slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel by rupees 5 and rupees 10 per litre respectively and urged every state to reduce the VAT charges by the state governments.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier claimed that she will not reduce the price and alleged that the Central government by privatization has earned four lakh crore rupees and demanded that the BJP led Central government should distribute the amount amongst every state for development.

“The central government is continuously increasing the price of the petroleum products and now they are agitating in West Bengal so that the state government reduces VAT. The BJP does not even know ‘A’ of agitation. The Central government should first distribute four lakh crore rupees amongst all states,” Mamata was heard saying on November 9.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:32 PM IST