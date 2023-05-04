West Bengal: One arrested in connection BJP leader’s death, SC/ST commission visits spot | Representative Image

Moyna: The West Bengal police made its first arrest in connection to the alleged murder of BJP leader Bijoy Krishna Bhunia on Thursday.

According to sources, the man who is arrested is said to have an affiliation with a political party but soon after the arrest he claimed that he is being ‘framed’.

Arrested man belongs to TMC panchayat Samiti, claims deceased's son

According to the son of the deceased, the arrested man belongs to TMC panchayat Samiti.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held a rally in Midnapore and claimed that he will make sure that those who are involved behind the murder get punished. He also called that alleged murder as 'planned conspiracy'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had posted a video of Adhikari when he was in TMC and claimed that Adhikari’s role should also be investigated in connection to this murder.

“When Adhikari was in TMC even he had raised his finger against the deceased BJP leader. Later when Adhikari defected to BJPthere was rivalry between new and traditional BJP workers,” said Ghosh.

Rubbishing the claims, Adhikari said that the speech which he said (in TMC) was written by TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, SC/ST commission’s vice chairperson Arun Haldar had visited the spot where Bhunia was allegedly murdered.

Being furious, Haldar said that if needed he will visit the President and demand a CBI probe behind this case.

“The state police neither did photography while the body was found nor were any other belongings given. I will submit my report then will do the needful,” mentioned Haldar.

However, as per Calcutta High Court’s order the second post-mortem of the deceased was conducted in Command hospital in Kolkata.

