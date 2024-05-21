PM Modi Attacks INDIA Bloc, Promises Empowerment And Growth

PM Modi Slams INDIA bloc during a rally |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Nari Shakti Samvad programme at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, launched a fierce critique of the INDIA Bloc, accusing it of undermining Hindu Shakti.

Confidently asserting that after June 4, India would rise as a Mahashakti with the support of Matrishakti (women), Modi addressed thousands of women from diverse backgrounds alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Tuesday evening.

During his second visit to his parliamentary constituency within a week, as he seeks his third consecutive term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Modi also criticized his rivals for the high prices of essential commodities.

"During the Congress era, the song ‘mehangai dayan khay jaat hai…’ was popular. If that government had continued, prices would have been two to three times higher than today," he said.

Modi emphasized his efforts to control inflation and increase people's savings.

He highlighted the government's provision of free ration, which has helped poor families save Rs 12,000 annually, promising to extend this scheme for another five years if the BJP remains in power. Modi also promoted other initiatives such as Ujjwala, PMMVY, and Ayushman Bharat, and reiterated the promises outlined in the BJP's Sankalp Patra (manifesto).

Appealing to women voters, Modi labeled the 'INDI Alliance' as anti-women and recalled the dire law and order situations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before the BJP took power.

"Girls feared attending college due to rampant crimes against women, often shielded by the ruling party leaders," he said, commending the Yogi Adityanath government for addressing these issues effectively.

Modi urged women workers to share the successes of the past decade with their communities. He emotionally shared that, for the first time, he could not seek his mother's blessings before filing his nomination papers, feeling instead that Maa Ganga had adopted him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister, highlighting the Modi government's efforts over the past decade to respect and uplift women. "The Modi administration has focused on the poor, food providers, youth, and women. Campaigns like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Matri Vandan have been launched, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act has provided women significant representation in the legislature," Adityanath said.

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Chandauli Mahendra Nath Pandey, Machhilishahr MP and candidate BP Saroj, Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Geeta Shakya, state BJP leaders Archana Mishra, and Meena Choubey were also present on the dais.