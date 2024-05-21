 Rajasthan Shocker: Mother Kills 22-Year-Old Daughter Over Excessive Use Of Mobile Phone In Jaipur, Case Filed
Rajasthan Shocker: Mother Kills 22-Year-Old Daughter Over Excessive Use Of Mobile Phone In Jaipur, Case Filed

The incident happened in Bindayaka police station area of ​​the Jaipur and the deceased has been identified as Nikita (22).

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Jaipur: In a spat between a mother and her daughter over excessive use of mobile phone, the daughter has been allegedly killed by a mother in Jaipur on Monday. The police have registered a case of murder against the mother.

According to Bindayaka police station officer Bhajanlal, on Monday, a girl and her mother were found lying in a serious condition in an under-construction house in Mundiyaramsar village of Bindayaka police station area. Both were taken to the hospital, where the doctor declared the girl brought dead. The girl has been identified as Nikita and her mother as Sita Devi. The Police have registered a case of murder and started investigation.

As per reports, the girl was preparing for competition exams and there was a spat between mother and daughter over excessive use of the phone. The fight escalated over this issue, both have attacked each other with some iron rod.

