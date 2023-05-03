From Maharashtra to West Bengal; check schools summer vacations dates here

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 03, 2023
Schools in Kerala were officially closed on April 2 for a period of 60-days.
The summer vacation in West Bengal schools began from May 2 amid heatwaves across the state.
The Uttar Pradesh schools will have a 40-day summer break this year from May 21 to June 20.
Schools in Andhra Pradesh are closed from May 1 and will resume on June 12.
Tamil Nadu State Board have closed the schools in the wake of summer vacations beginning April 29.
Summer break for students in Maharashtra’s elementary, middle, and high schools began April 21 onwards and will reopen on June 15.
Summer vacations have been announced in the schools of Madhya Pradesh from May 1 to June 15.
The summer break in Odisha is scheduled from May 5 to June 18, according to the Odisha Department of Education
