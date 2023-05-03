West Bengal: Violent clashes between 2 groups lead to bombing in Murshidabad; visuals surface

Violent clashes erupted in the Khaderra village of Salar, Murshidabad, ahead of the panchayat polls, leaving the area tense and agitated. The incidents of bombing and vandalism that began on Monday afternoon have caused widespread panic in the village.
According to a report in Hindustan Times Bangla, the house of Bharatpur 2 Panchayat Samiti Electricity Officer Nurjahan Khatun was bombed, and her house was allegedly vandalised under the leadership of the Panchayat Chief Mostak Ali of the party.
Allegations and denials
The Trinamool leader alleged that the attack was carried out by the Panchayat Chief to assert his power and occupy the area before the polls. However, the Trinamool leadership denied the allegations, claiming that it was a family dispute, and no factionalism was involved. They demanded a real investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the accused chief has denied all allegations leveled against him.
Arrests and ongoing investigation
The police administration has taken swift action, with three people already arrested in connection with the bombing. Moreover, a fresh bomb was recovered from the spot. However, the police have placed pickets in the village to avoid any untoward incidents and are conducting strict surveillance.
Impact on the locals
The bombing and vandalism have created a sense of fear and anxiety among the villagers, with many concerned about their safety ahead of the panchayat polls.
The incidents of violence in Salar, Murshidabad, highlight the tense atmosphere ahead of the panchayat polls. The police are investigating the incident, and strict measures have been taken to avoid any further incidents of violence.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)