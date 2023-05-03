West Bengal: Violent clashes between 2 groups lead to bombing in Murshidabad; visuals surface |

Violent clashes erupted in the Khaderra village of Salar, Murshidabad, ahead of the panchayat polls, leaving the area tense and agitated. The incidents of bombing and vandalism that began on Monday afternoon have caused widespread panic in the village.

According to a report in Hindustan Times Bangla, the house of Bharatpur 2 Panchayat Samiti Electricity Officer Nurjahan Khatun was bombed, and her house was allegedly vandalised under the leadership of the Panchayat Chief Mostak Ali of the party.

Apart from BJP, only TMC takes every elections seriously!



Ahead of Panchayat elections in WB, massive bombing reported between two factions of TMC in Murshidabad district yesterday 🤲pic.twitter.com/4ZK51Sud2f — NK (@nirmal_indian) May 3, 2023

Massive bombing at Kharera in Murshidabad between two groups of Trinamool Congress.



Ahead of Panchayat elections two groups clashed with each other in Bharatpur Panchayat area under Salar police station in Murshidabad District 😊😊😊👇



.@tathagata2 pic.twitter.com/ivzIk7FIxu — Naren Mukherjee (@NMukherjee6) May 3, 2023

Allegations and denials

The Trinamool leader alleged that the attack was carried out by the Panchayat Chief to assert his power and occupy the area before the polls. However, the Trinamool leadership denied the allegations, claiming that it was a family dispute, and no factionalism was involved. They demanded a real investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the accused chief has denied all allegations leveled against him.

Arrests and ongoing investigation

The police administration has taken swift action, with three people already arrested in connection with the bombing. Moreover, a fresh bomb was recovered from the spot. However, the police have placed pickets in the village to avoid any untoward incidents and are conducting strict surveillance.

Impact on the locals

The bombing and vandalism have created a sense of fear and anxiety among the villagers, with many concerned about their safety ahead of the panchayat polls.

The incidents of violence in Salar, Murshidabad, highlight the tense atmosphere ahead of the panchayat polls. The police are investigating the incident, and strict measures have been taken to avoid any further incidents of violence.