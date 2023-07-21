West Bengal News: 'INDIA' Stands Against Atrocities, Says TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday while visiting the venue of Trinamool Congress (TMC) July 21 martyrs day rally, said that INDIA stands for Manipur and Unity.

"Whatever we have seen in Manipur is disgraceful. 'INDIA' is for Manipur, unity, against the atrocities on women, minorities Dalits, SCs, STs. I am sad and ashamed about what is happening against women in Manipur. Which country is this where mothers and sisters are not respected. What will BJP say? They are only for one party rule and not for all," slammed Mamata.

Countering the recent fact finding team visit from the center to Bengal, to probe on the violence in the state during rural polls, TMC Minister of Women and Child Development Shashi Panja said, "Should the women’s committee have come to Bengal or should they have gone to Manipur? They should ask themselves. Whatever is happening in Manipur is shaking our conscience. The Union Minister of Women and Child Development is asking questions today. Very unfortunate that they are seeing through a tinted glass."

JP Nadda calls it 'utter lawlessness' in Bengal

On the other hand, after getting the report from 5-women Fact Finding Committee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda taking to Twitter said, "Received the report by the BJP Fact Finding Team, constituted to inquire about the violence and atrocities inflicted upon women during the Panchayat Election in West Bengal. This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government's insensitivity towards political adversaries. The BJP will never tolerate this oppression of the people."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen added that West Bengal is the safest state and also that either Nadda 'can't see' or is 'shameless' for the comment he has made.

