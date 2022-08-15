Want to build a nation where no one goes hungry: Mamata shares her 'dream for India'

ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she wants to build a nation where no one goes hungry, where no woman feels unsafe and where no oppressive forces divide the people.

In a series of tweets on Independence Day, Banerjee said Indians must uphold the dignity of the country's democratic values.

"I have a dream for India! For the people, I want to build a nation where no one goes hungry, where no woman feels unsafe, where every child sees the light of education, where all are treated equally, where no oppressive forces divide the people & harmony defines the day," she tweeted.

"It is my promise to the people of this great nation that I shall strive everyday for our dream India," she said, asking the people about their dreams for the country.

On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence, Banerjee said.

"We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people's rights," she said.

The chief minister unfurled the tricolour at the main function in Kolkata's Red Road.

In a colourful ceremony, which lasted for around two hours, different departments of the West Bengal Police and the Kolkata Police took part in the Independence Day parade.

Students of six Kolkata schools and a school in Sunderban braved intermittent rains to perform to the accompaniment of songs such 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jol', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Cholre Chol Sabe Bharat Santan' at the function.

Toasting the UNESCO honour bestowed on Durga Puja in Kolkata, a tableau showcasing an 'ekchala' Durga idol accompanied by 'dhakis' (traditional drummers) and women in typical red-bordered white sarees participated in the programme.

Banerjee gave medals to 12 police officers for their service.

She handed ex-gratia money to kins of 21 people from West Bengal who lost their lives in Manipur landslides.

They also got appointment letters for jobs in the state government.

Tableaux on 'Lakshmir Bhandar', 'Duare Ration', 'Swasthya Sathi', 'Kanyashree', 'Krishak Bandhu' and 'Sabuj Sathi' schemes of the government also took part in the parade.

Songs penned by Banerjee were played as the tableaux went past the main area from where dignitaries were watching the show.