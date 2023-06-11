West Bengal: Matua Citadel Turns Into Battlefield During Abhishek Banerjee’s Visit

Thakurbari in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas turned into a battlefield on Sunday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee decided to pay homage to Matua temple as a part of his public outreach programme.

Matua Mahasabha had set up posters slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting their ancestors. Ahead of Banerjee’s visit, the BJP supporters and a section of Matua Mahasabha was seen holding black flags and chanted ‘Go Back’ slogan to the TMC national secretary.

Union Minister of States of Ports and Shipping Shantanu Thakur and members of Matua Mahasabha locked the main temple so that Banerjee doesn’t get to enter the temple.

Exchange of political barbs

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur said that the temple is for everyone but it is not the place to do politics. “Host of police and goons were sent to the temple before Banerjee came; those were harassing people,” said Thakur. TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that Shantanu Thakur is blackening the good deeds done by Harichand Thakur.

“Matua temple is for everyone and not anyone’s personal property. It may take 5 minutes to use force and enter Thakurbari, but we don’t do violent politics. The central forces have heckled TMC women supporters. I will come here every three months. The house where Shantanu Thakur stays, the water connection and roads are built by Mamata Banerjee. Matua’s Boroma’s treatment was also done by our Chief Minister and not anyone from the Centre,” added Banerjee.

I strongly condemn @Shantanu_bjp's outrageous act of storming into Thakurbari Temple with CISF, disrespecting the premise by wearing shoes & physically assaulting women devotees.



They have desecrated the sanctity of Thakurbari in the name of politics.

Shameful display of power! pic.twitter.com/5uDFA3GGzz — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 11, 2023

Police are hand-in-glove with TMC

Later in the day, while Union Minister Shantanu Thakur and his brother Subrata Thakur, who is also a BJP MLA, went to visit their injured party worker at a hospital, they were allegedly heckled by local police.

“The local police instead of protecting the minister had beaten me. They (police) are working at the behest of TMC. Instead of warning the TMC supporters they have had detained BJP workers,” further added Thakur.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to Twitter said, “TMC goons have attacked the Holy Shree Dham Temple; Thakurbari of the Matua Community, in front of the police. I request the Hon'ble Union Home Minister; Shri AmitShah Ji and HMO India to kindly intervene urgently and provide protection to the members and office bearers of the All India Matua Mahasangha and the Matua Community members.”

It is pertinent to mention that Matuas play a crucial role in West Bengal politics, and a section of them supported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after the saffron camp had promised citizenship to them. During the pandemic the Matuas got miffed with the central government after CAA was not implemented despite promise.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slamming the CAA said, “CAA was passed three years back and the rules are not yet framed.”