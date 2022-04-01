West Bengal: 4 arrested after bus carrying Matua community people attacked

Kolkata: A section of Matuas protested at Habra railway station after a bus of Matua pilgrims going to Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas was attacked on Wednesday evening.

Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits who have attacked the bus, a section of Matuas on Friday morning protested at Habra railway station.

“At least 30 miscreants clashed with us at Barasat’s Kazipara on Wednesday night. We have complained to the police. The injured are hospitalized in a hospital in Sonarpur. One Suman Haldar is critically injured,” said an injured person on anonymity.

However, according to police, a bus collided with another bus carrying the Matua pilgrims following which a verbal brawl started and then passengers from another bus got into physical brawl with the Matuas.

Slamming the incident, MoS Shantanu Thakur, also a representative of Matuas in the Central Ministry, said that the state administration should ‘arrest’ the culprits in 24 hours.

“Though we don’t trust the state administration, even then we would urge the state government to take necessary action in the incident and arrest the culprits. If no action is taken against the culprits then the Matuas will go for bigger agitation,” said Thakur.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the state government should take necessary steps at the earliest or else Matuas will protest and BJP will ‘support’ them.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the matter will be ‘investigated’.

“Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had fooled the Matuas. Now the Matuas have understood their mistake and are returning to TMC. Maybe this incident can be an internal feud between the Matuas. It will be investigated,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested in the incident.

In a separate incident, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after falling sick could not visit the Matua fair at Thakurnagar.

According to MoS Shantanu Thakur, OSD of Dhankhar had informed him about the sudden health issues of Dhankhar.

“The Governor had reached till Habra but suddenly he had to turn his convoy and return to Raj Bhavan as he suddenly fell sick,” said Thakur.

Dhankhar after taking part in Matuas fair was scheduled to talk with Thakur.

A team of doctors was seen visiting Raj Bhavan along with medical instruments to ascertain the problem. After check-up, the doctors refused to say anything.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called the Governor House to inquire about his health. According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Chief Minister had assured all medical assistance from the state's end.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:27 PM IST