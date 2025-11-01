FBI Seeks CBI Dossier On Igatpuri Fake Call Centre Racket; I4C Probes Global Cyber-Fraud Trail |

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has initiated the formal communication with India’s apex probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking granular details of the ongoing investigation into the multi-layered fake call centre syndicate unearthed in Igatpuri in Nashik, on August 8.

Highly placed government officials confirmed that the FBI, through an official email, has requested the CBI to share the probe dossier, including data on identified cryptocurrency wallets, banking transactions, and mule account networks used to route funds generated through the cyber fraud.

The U.S. federal agency is also learnt to have sought updates on the line of inquiry concerning the alleged involvement of senior Maharashtra police officials accused of shielding and facilitating the operation. According to officials, the FBI’s interest stems from digital footprints and financial transactions that appear to have international linkages, possibly targeting U.S. nationals. The agency has also flagged the need for coordinated exchange of forensic and financial intelligence under the Indo–US mutual legal assistance framework.

A senior official confirmed that an FBI team is soon to visit the CBI headquarters in New Delhi, as well as Maharashtra, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Igatpuri call centre racket and similar syndicates operating across the state's various districts which have been found to be targeting US citizens. Preliminary findings suggest that the Igatpuri-based network functioned as part of a larger cyber-fraud ecosystem operating under multiple shell entities and digital wallets to conceal fund movements. Sources disclosed that the syndicate relied extensively on hawala operators and offshore crypto accounts to transfer illicit proceeds beyond Indian jurisdiction.

Officials said the CBI is currently compiling a comprehensive brief to be shared with the FBI, covering both financial and internal vigilance aspects of the case. The investigation into the alleged protection nexus involving senior police personnel is being pursued separately, with investigators analysing call records, financial trails, and intercepted communications to determine the extent of collusion.

Despite multiple attempts, CBI officials did not respond to calls or messages seeking their comments.

In parallel, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the syndicate’s technical infrastructure, digital communication patterns, and financial transaction trails that sustained the fraudulent network involving the senior police officials. The probe involves analysing blockchain data, tracing cryptocurrency wallets linked to offshore accounts, and coordinating with payment aggregators to map fund flow patterns. Investigators are also correlating these findings with financial intelligence inputs to uncover the broader nexus of cyber-fraud operators active across India and overseas.

Notably, sources close to the development have informed FPJ that the senior police officials involved in the racket are reaching out to political circles, allegedly in a bid to shield themselves from the ongoing investigation. The revelation has sent ripples across the state police force, with several personnel said to be under pressure as the investigation widens and they find themselves in an inescapable net. Sources further disclosed that certain officers are attempting to conceal proceeds of crime and erase money trails, though investigators claim to have already traced multiple financial links that could implicate them.

While the probe remains ongoing, authorities have maintained that no official will be spared if found complicit in the illegal activities. Both the CBI and the state police are coordinating to ensure a thorough examination of the network and its possible nexus with law enforcement personnel.

The agencies have intensified scrutiny across multiple districts to dismantle similar fraudulent operations and hold every individual accountable, irrespective of rank or position.