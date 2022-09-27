West Bengal: Lok Sabha privileges committee sends notice to Trinamool MP Sisir Adhikari

Sisir Adhikari | ANI Photo

Kolkata: The privilege committee of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday sent a notice to TMC MP Sisir Adhikari and asked him to be present before the committee in the House on October 12 by 12:30 pm.

The committee asked Adhikari to give a verbal explanation on why his MP post should not be cancelled as demanded by other TMC leadership.

It may be noted that Adhikari is a three-time TMC MP from Contai constituency in East Midnapore. He is also the father of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

In June this year, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay requested Speaker Om Birla to disqualify Sisir Adhikari’s MP post stating that he had defected to BJP.

The distance between Sisir and TMC started after his son Suvendu defected to BJP in 2021. Sisir was also seen at a rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Though Sisir was not seen taking part in any activities of TMC but constantly claimed that he is with TMC and never defected to any other party.

Recently, TMC had abstained from taking part in the election of vice President but Sisir was seen casting his vote. This incident was also mentioned by Sudip Bandhopadhyay to the Lok Sabha Speaker. TMC also decided to vote for the presidential election in the state Assembly but Sisir was seen casting his vote in the national capital.

However, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that Sisir Adhikari ‘did not’ join BJP.