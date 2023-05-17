West Bengal: IT raids uncover unaccounted income of over ₹40 Cr, LoP demands transparency | Canva

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Demands Transparency as Income Tax Raids Uncover Alleged Tax Evasion

Amidst multiple raids conducted by the Income Tax department in various locations across West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has called for the revelation of the person's name involved. He stated, "The @IncomeTaxIndia Dept should reveal the name & let people know who the person is. Anyways people have a fair idea but eventually the truth should come out officially."

Targeted business group primarily operates in North Bengal

According to a press statement issued by the IT department, the targeted business group primarily operates in North Bengal and is controlled by an individual with an active political background.

The search was conducted on a close business associate of the person in question. The group is involved in diverse business activities, including the production and sale of Rice Bran oil, mustard oil, De-oiled Rice Bran, various types of chemicals, and real estate, among others.

The statement mentioned that a total of 23 premises spread across North and South Dinajpur, Malda, Kolkata, Siliguri in West Bengal, and Guwahati in Assam, along with surrounding areas, were subject to the search.

The search action revealed alleged efforts by the group to suppress its yield and engage in unaccounted cash sales of edible oils. Preliminary investigations have uncovered unaccounted income exceeding Rs. 40 crore. The press statement also reported the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs. 1.73 crore and jewelry worth Rs. 1 crore.