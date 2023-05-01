West Bengal: HC initiates process of retrieving files of cases taken from Justice Gangopadhyay | File pic

Kolkata: The Chief Justice (Acting) of Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam on Monday asked the office of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to return the files related to the cases which had been taken from Justice Gangopadhyay following the instruction of the Supreme Court.

According to a senior court official, after the files are returned then the acting Chief Justice will decide upon the new bench where the cases will be transferred.

“The Chief Justice and the Acting Chief Justice have the right to make the roster of which case is being heard under which judge,” said the senior court official on anonymity.

It may be recalled that on April 28, following an appeal by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the apex court had asked the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice to reassign some cases related to West Bengal recruitment scam to some other bench from the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay.

Following the order, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had asked the secretary general of the Supreme court to send him the transcript of the interview and the affidavit of the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court before him in original by that midnight, which was eventually stayed by the special bench of Supreme Court.

Coming out of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Gangopadhyay on Friday evening said that all will have to abide by the order of the Supreme Court.

“No one should be sad (if there is anyone) with the order. Whether as a judge or as something else I will always be vocal against corruption. I am not going to resign as I don’t run away from things. I presume the rest of the cases which are there with me will also be taken away in the future showing the same ground. I am not sure but I think,” said the Justice.