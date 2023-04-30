 West Bengal: Governor Bose praises Mann Ki Baat, says it has transformed many lives
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that such a programme has ‘transformed’ several lives.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
Kolkata: After watching the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that such a programme has ‘transformed’ several lives.

“Maan Ki Baat is a very popular show and like Indradhanush (rainbow) it has become ‘Narendradhanush’ and connects minds. This programme has transformed the lives of many people. This programme filled the lives of people with knowledge,” mentioned the Governor.

It may be noted that in presence of several Padma awardees and other prominent people, Maan Ki Baat was screened at Raj Bhawan. Following the programme, the Governor planted a sapling at Governor House to mark the occasion and the first lady of the state, Lakshmi Ananda Bose, organized a drawing competition of several school-going children.

Incidentally, in the Prime Minister's speech, there was a mention of Nandigram and the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who had watched the programme at Nandigram said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘has the capability to continue such a programme till 100th episode’.

“Our Prime Minister has even spoken with a woman in Kashmir. Those who think that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is communal, what will they say now? Only our PM has the capability to continue a programme till 100th episode,” said the Leader of Opposition.

