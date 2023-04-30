Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Amit Shah at Mumbai, Rajnath in Delhi & Jaishankar in US listen to PM's radio talk

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Shah at Mumbai, Rajnath in Delhi & Jaishankar in US listen to PM's radio talk | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai, BJP President J.P. Nadda in poll-bound Karnataka and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at BJP's Headquarters in New Delhi, were among several party leaders who listened to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' which started at 11 am on Sunday.

The BJP top leaders were accompanied by hundreds of party workers.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Jitendra Singh joined tuned in to the broadcast from US and UK respectively.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, along with others, listen to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/0cQ3j2ul4i — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Gen V K Singh listen to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/gqq3ZfUW3v — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

BJP national president JP Nadda listens to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, in Davanagere, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/taN507QBHJ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel listens to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/bG3j1SVij4 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

#WATCH | Union Minister Jitendra Singh listens to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat at India House in London, UK. pic.twitter.com/yOpYXHNSjQ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

BJP has made massive arrangements

The party has made massive arrangements to make this a mega event. 'Mann Ki Baat' will be heard at four lakh booths of the BJP across the country where the party workers, leaders and Chief Ministers will be present.

Apart from the BJP workers, different social organisations, NGOs and Trusts will also listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Apart from India, NRIs will also listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode in their respective countries.

The BJP has made as many as 100 booths for 'Mann Ki Baat' at every constituency across India.

In Delhi, the BJP has made 6,530 centres where the radio talk will be heard live. The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and different businesses organisations have also said that they have made arrangements for 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast at different places.

Maan Ki Baat started on October 3, 2014. It is broadcast in 52 Indian languages and 11 foreign languages. On January 27, 2015, then US President Barack Obama also participated in 'Mann Ki Baat' episode.

(With ANI inputs)