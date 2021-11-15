West Bengal: Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro visits Kolkata to file his nomination for Rajya Sabha

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro on Monday visited Kolkata and submitted his nomination for the post of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP in West Bengal Legislative Assembly in presence deputy Speaker.

Notably, Faleiro was supposed to submit his nomination on Tuesday but submitted it a day before.

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress has jumped into the electoral battle in Goa and has decided to contest the election scheduled in February next year. In keeping with the expansion, TMC had selected Faleiro on November 13 in the seat left by TMC leader Arpita Ghosh.

Announcing the development, Trinamool Congress took to Twitter and wrote, “We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of the Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!”

Incidentally, Faleiro had left Congress on September 29 and joined TMC in Kolkata in presence of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Slamming the move, taking to Twitter, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “"Banglar Meye" is squandering the Rajya Sabha seats from WB on "Bahiragotos". After @SushmitaDevAITC now its @luizinhofaleiro Shouldn't Bengalis react to this deprivation? Why should Bengal pay if these people have no chance of getting elected on TMC tickets in Assam & Goa?”

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 08:26 PM IST