West Bengal: ED officials reach Kolkata to question Moloy Ghatak after minister skips meeting in Delhi

Kolkata/ New Delhi: West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s team on Monday in regards to the alleged coal smuggling scam and was suppose to report to the ED's office on Tuesday, however, Ghatak skipped the meet in Delhi and advised the team to come to Kolkata for interrogating him.

According to TMC sources, earlier this day Moloy had mailed the ED officials that he cannot visit the national capital on short notice.

Soon after his mail, according to the ED sources, the officials planned to visit Kolkata to question the West Bengal Law Minister.

Meanwhile, the ED also moved to the Delhi High Court complaining that the Trinamool Congress government is not cooperating with the central agency in probing the coal scam matter.

Notably, apart from Moloy Ghatak, West Bengal chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and wife Rujira Banerjee’s were also registered in the alleged coal mining scam by the officials.

It can be recalled that in February 2019, Mamata Banerjee staged a demonstration after CBI visited Bengal to quiz the former Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar in connection to the Saradha ponzi scam, and the ED officials were forcibly taken away in the police vans by Kolkata police.

Soon after this, the TMC wrote to the BJP led Central government that the central agencies should take written permission before entering West Bengal.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 09:07 PM IST