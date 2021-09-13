West Bengal: CBI grills TMC MP Partha Chatterjee over I-Core chit fund case; ED summons Moloy Ghatak and Abhishek Banerjee in coal mining case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee’s office on Monday in connection with the 'I-core chit fund case' after the West Bengal general secretary refused to present before the CBI citing pandemic related issues.

After being grilled for two hours, Partha said that the CBI officials were ‘friendly’ and that he is also cooperating with the officials during the interrogations.

“I receive several invitations every day and I had casually visited the program organized by I-core company. Whether they are a ponzi scam that was not known to me and whatever I knew I have informed CBI officials,” said Partha.

BJP MP Arjun Singh claimed that Partha Chatterjee was ‘a partner’ of I-core company and claimed that Partha knew everything that is going on in relation to the company's matter. Meanwhile, his party member, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that Partha Chatterjee was being ‘framed’.

“TMC came to power in 2011 and the company existed before TMC came to power. The CBI should do an all-around probe and not just frame Partha Chatterjee,” said Ray.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal minister of Law Moloy Ghatak was once again summoned and interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 14 in an alleged coal smuggling case.

Notably, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also summoned and questioned by the ED on September 3 in Delhi in the same case as Ghatak, while his wife Rujira Banerjee was also questioned by the ED along with others on September 1.

Monday, September 13, 2021