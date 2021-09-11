Coal scam: ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee for third time

New Delhi/ Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) today once again summoned TMC National secretary Abhishek Banerjee over his alleged involvement in coal scam.

Notably, on September 6, ED had quizzed him for nine hours and after his quizzing Abhishek gave an open challenge to the BJP that the TMC will not sell its spine to BJP like Congress.

On September 8, Abhishek was once again summoned by the ED and citing time issues Abhishek didn’t appear for quizzing. Now on September 11 ED summoned Abhishek for the third time and asked him to appear on September 21 at ED headquarters in the national capital.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay will write a letter to CBI and ED officials on Monday for not taking his advice before summoning the MLAs and ministers.

Incidentally, TMC secretary general Partha Chattopadhyay has also been summoned by CBI for participating in a program of ponzi scam.

It can be recalled that over Narada bribery scam TMC leaders and ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay were even arrested by the CBI over the Saradha chit fund scam.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh however said that the TMC is trying new things to avoid the agencies.

“The probe will take its own course. The TMC is afraid of the agencies and trying to find out new ways to stop the agencies from probing,” said Ghosh.

ALSO READ TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to hold rally in Tripura on September 15: All you need to know

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 09:09 PM IST