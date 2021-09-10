TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to hold rally in Tripura on September 15: All you need to know

Tripura: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a big rally in Tripura on September 15.

According to TMC sources, another BJP MLA might defect to TMC during this rally.

TMC leader in Tripura Subal Bhowmick said that the recent violence of BJP on September 8, where the alleged BJP cadres set CPI (M) party offices on fire, will be raised at the September 15 rally.

“Tripura has become the place of misgovernance and a fascist government is running the place. People want change and on September 15 our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will come and will give a call for change,” said Subal.

However, the BJP leaders are not giving this development any importance and are claiming that the TMC is bringing ‘goons’ from West Bengal to Tripura to ‘create tension’.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Friday visited Tripura and along with Subal Bhowmick and Jaya Dutta visited the offices of PB24 and Pratibadi Kalam in Agartala.

“Abhishek Banerjee will start walking in Tripura on September 15 and TMC will take oath as the new government on 2023 March,” said Kunal Ghosh.

Notably, Abhishek had already visited Tripura twice in the last two months.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior politburo member Brinda Karat were also seen protesting against the BJP’s alleged violence on September 8.

“The BJP is trying to destroy the harmony in Tripura. Their dastardly attack at CPI (M) party offices won’t be tolerated. The BJP is destroying the democracy,” said Sitaram.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 08:35 PM IST