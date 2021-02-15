West Bengal: DYFI and SFI students’ clash with cops over death of DYFI leader Maidul Islam Middya; Opposition cry foul

Condolence was prepared for the deceased leader at Moulali area of Central Kolkata where the Left cadres were seen beating up police for allegedly bad-mouthing the dead leader.

“The police are still trying to create a ruckus by abusing our leaders including the one who died today. But we still tried to safeguard the police from being mobbed,” said SFI West Bengal general secretary Srijan Bhattacharya.

The mobbed police namely AK Dutta was seen hiding at a nearby restaurant was later taken to Lalbazar, Kolkata police headquarters where he was given first aid.

Notably, after being injured, the 31 years old DYFI leader was admitted at Fuad Halim, a senior CPI (M) leader’s clinic, before being shifted to a private hospital.