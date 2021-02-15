West Bengal: DYFI and SFI students’ clash with cops over death of DYFI leader Maidul Islam Middya; Opposition cry foul

Kolkata: Kolkata turned into a battlefield as DYFI and SFI students’ clashes with police over the death of DYFI leader Maidul Islam Middya.
The deceased leader who hails from Bankura’s Katulpur was allegedly beaten up by the police during the Left Front march to West Bengal secretariat on February 11, who on Monday morning succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.
Condolence was prepared for the deceased leader at Moulali area of Central Kolkata where the Left cadres were seen beating up police for allegedly bad-mouthing the dead leader.
“The police are still trying to create a ruckus by abusing our leaders including the one who died today. But we still tried to safeguard the police from being mobbed,” said SFI West Bengal general secretary Srijan Bhattacharya.
The mobbed police namely AK Dutta was seen hiding at a nearby restaurant was later taken to Lalbazar, Kolkata police headquarters where he was given first aid.
Notably, after being injured, the 31 years old DYFI leader was admitted at Fuad Halim, a senior CPI (M) leader’s clinic, before being shifted to a private hospital.
Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Halim stated that from February 13 Middya’s condition deteriorated.
“The reason for the death could be kidney failure following an excessive assault on muscles. However, the actual reason can be determined post autopsy,” mentioned Halim.
Condoling, the death of the leader, all the oppositions cried foul against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress government.
Leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly and Congress MLA, Abdul Mannan said that during the TMC rule there is no place for democracy and also that the ‘barbaric act of police’ is common in West Bengal.
West Bengal BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed that the democratic rights of the opposition don’t exist in West Bengal.
“Before the parliamentary election Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then BJP national president and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah wasn’t given permission to hold a rally in the state. Neither the BJP nor Congress or the Left are given permission to protest,” mentioned Majumdar.
Incidentally, the Left Front had announced agitation programs across the state on February 15 and 16.
It is pertinent to mention that in presence of a lawyer the entire post-mortem of Maidul Islam Middya was video recorded and the actual cause of the death will be ascertained.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assures help to the deceased’s family.
“I have taken stock of the situation from CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty. Deaths are unfortunate we will take proper action. We are also ready to give job to any of the family members and can also give financial support,” mentioned the CM from the West Bengal secretariat.
It can be recalled that in 2013 another student cadre of the Left Front Sudipto Gupta also died as the police lathi-charged at him in a CPI (M)’s protest rally.