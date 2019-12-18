Intolerance much? SFI activists thrash ABVP worker on campus for 'clarifying CAA myths'

Amid student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad karyakarta was today thrashed, allegedly by SFI members for 'clarifying the myths surrounding the CAA'.
The student organisation took to Twitter to share a video of the incident.
The incident, reports Mathrubhumi, took place at the Thrissur Kerala Varma College on Wednesday morning.
In the video, several students can be seen thrashing a single person. ABVP had also allegedly thrashed 4 SFI workers earlier today, reports ANI.
"When they do not have facts in hand to debate or discuss, they resort to violence. Those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act do not want ordinary students and citizens to know the facts of CAA lest their lies are caught and propaganda is exposed!" the right-wing body added.
Reportedly the body had tried to organise a seminar to support CAA, that was interrupted by SFI members. They later held another seminar on the roadside, outside the campus.
Calling for a strike against the denial of permission to hold the strike on campus, the ABVP members were attacked by their SFI peers.
According to Mathrubhumi, girls who tried to separate the fighters were also injured.
(With inputs from ANI)
