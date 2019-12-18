Intolerance much? SFI activists thrash ABVP worker on campus for 'clarifying CAA myths'

Amid student protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad karyakarta was today thrashed, allegedly by SFI members for 'clarifying the myths surrounding the CAA'.

The student organisation took to Twitter to share a video of the incident.

The incident, reports Mathrubhumi, took place at the Thrissur Kerala Varma College on Wednesday morning.

In the video, several students can be seen thrashing a single person. ABVP had also allegedly thrashed 4 SFI workers earlier today, reports ANI.