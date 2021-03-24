West Bengal: Cooch Behar district BJP President Amit Sarkar found dead at his residence, party alleges murder

Cooch Behar: Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district turned into a battlefield over the alleged murder of BJP district president Amit Sarkar.
BJP workers under the leadership of BJP Cooch Behar candidate Nisith Pramanick on Wednesday held an agitation program in front of Dinhata police station over the alleged murder of their worker Amit Shah by the ruling Trinamool Congress’ goons.
Besides, BJP cadres across Dinhata had pelted stones on the TMC workers burnt tyres and held road blockades over the death of their co-worker.
In order to disperse the crowd, the police had fired tear gas and even resorted to lathi charge.
A huge police contingent and rapid action force (RAF) were sent to the spot to control the situation Central Armed Paramilitary Forces and the police have been deployed in various parts of Dinhata town to maintain peace in the area. After the instruction of the Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora special observers were also sent to the spot.
“As the poll day is nearing the ruling Trinamool Congress is unleashing more violence. It is a clear murder as the space between the feet and ground is less so it is not a suicide case. Through this, they are just trying to make the voters afraid. But this card won’t be of any use this time as her (TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee) days are numbered,” said Pramanick.
BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya said that the BJP is going to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ and fearing defeat the TMC is creating tension in the state.
“The TMC’s slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (the game is on) is dangerous and such incidents prove that what exactly the TMC means by their slogan. The BJP will bring back democracy in West Bengal,” stated Vijaywargiya.
Meanwhile, TMC MLA Udayan Guha staged a dharna outside the local police station to protest against the attacks on the party offices.
“The BJP has central agencies and if they think that TMC is instrumental behind the death they can probe the incident through central forces. Before even autopsy report, the BJP vandalized our party office,” stated Udayan.
According to the family members of the deceased worker, he went for party’s work at night and ever since he was missing before he was found hanging dead in front of a veterinary hospital.
Notably, Dinhata is going for polls in the fourth phase on April 10.