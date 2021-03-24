West Bengal: Cooch Behar district BJP President Amit Sarkar found dead at his residence, party alleges murder

Cooch Behar: Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district turned into a battlefield over the alleged murder of BJP district president Amit Sarkar.

BJP workers under the leadership of BJP Cooch Behar candidate Nisith Pramanick on Wednesday held an agitation program in front of Dinhata police station over the alleged murder of their worker Amit Shah by the ruling Trinamool Congress’ goons.

Besides, BJP cadres across Dinhata had pelted stones on the TMC workers burnt tyres and held road blockades over the death of their co-worker.

In order to disperse the crowd, the police had fired tear gas and even resorted to lathi charge.