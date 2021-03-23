'If voted to power BJP will make Sunderbans separate district': Amit Shah promises as West Bengal polls inches closer

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that if voted to power the BJP government will make Sunderbans a separate district within a year.
Addressing a rally at Gosaba of South 24 parganas, Shah said that though the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had promised to make Sunderbans a separate district but didn’t keep her promise.
“If voted to power we will make Sunderbans a separate district. The TMC government didn’t do anything to develop Sunderbans, but after BJP forms the government the BJP will develop the area. Gosaba being made out of nine islands still there is a drinking water problem. The BJP will bring clean drinking water at Gosaba,” claimed the Union Home Minister.
Shah also said that he will form a SIT to investigate all the scams and how much money the Trinamool Congress leaders siphoned off from.
Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slams the BJP led Central government for not helping during the Amphan cyclone.
Rubbishing the claim, Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent Rs 10,000 crore as relief fund but the ruling Trinamool Congress didn’t reach that to the affected people.
“The TMC has converted the land of brave freedom fighters into a land of violence and cut-money. Now Mamata didi wants to make her bhaipo (nephew) the next Chief Minister. We want to ask where the money went,” asked Shah.
Incidentally, during Shah’s public meeting, the theme song of ‘Kanyashree’ a scheme of the ruling Trinamool Congress was heard.
While the Union Home Minister was addressing the crowd surprising everyone, suddenly the theme song of Kanyashree ‘Bonera ebar khela hobe’ (Sister the game is on) was played.
According to local BJP leaders, the fault happened during the sound check of the speakers and soon after the song started it was changed.
Meanwhile, taking part in a roadshow at Midnapore, the Union Home Minister had shown confidence that the BJP will win more than 200 out of 294 assembly seats.
In another roadshow in Ghatal, BJP national president JP Nadda showing petals on the gathering also said that the upcoming Assembly poll is not just the fight between the BJP and the TMC but the fight between ‘violence of TMC’ and ‘development of BJP’.
Incidentally, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee also held a roadshow in Midnapore, which initially was supposed to cross the ancestral house of the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
According to TMC sources, to avoid violence and clashes the route was later changed.