'If voted to power BJP will make Sunderbans separate district': Amit Shah promises as West Bengal polls inches closer

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that if voted to power the BJP government will make Sunderbans a separate district within a year.

Addressing a rally at Gosaba of South 24 parganas, Shah said that though the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had promised to make Sunderbans a separate district but didn’t keep her promise.

“If voted to power we will make Sunderbans a separate district. The TMC government didn’t do anything to develop Sunderbans, but after BJP forms the government the BJP will develop the area. Gosaba being made out of nine islands still there is a drinking water problem. The BJP will bring clean drinking water at Gosaba,” claimed the Union Home Minister.

Shah also said that he will form a SIT to investigate all the scams and how much money the Trinamool Congress leaders siphoned off from.