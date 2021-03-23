West Bengal Elections 2021: TMC alleges Suvendu Adhikari harbouring criminals in Nandigram, writes to EC

In its letter to EC, TMC wrote: "It has come to our knowledge that Suvendu Adhikari, the candidate fielded by Bharatiya Janata Party, Nandigram AC- 210, has been harbouring criminals, who are non-residents of Nandigram.”

The state’s ruling party also mentioned about four locations where it claims Adhikari has lodged anti-social elements.

“Location 1: House of Kalipada Sher. It is a two-storeyed building, on the right side of the main road, while going to Nandigram, near Riya Para Hospital More. From December onwards, 30-40 young boys are residing there. All these people have come from Kolaghat, Pingla, Kanthi and Contai. These people travel in 10-12 motorbikes and arc also in the possession of a car. These people also have a local guide. Shri Suvendu Adhikari has been visiting this location on a regular basis,” the TMC's letter read.

"Location 2: House of Meghnath Pal, Haripur. It is a three-storeyed building, 1 km away from Chandipur-Nandigram Road. The building is covered with a canvas. An election agent of Shri Suvendu Adhikari along with 40-50 stay here," TMC said.

“Location 3: House of Pabitra Kar, Boyal-1. It is a two-storeyed building in village Teropakhira, Tengua No. 2. Nearly, 20-30 people, who are from Balarampur, Jharucharan, Narsinghapur, Jatirmal, Panibitan, stay here. Primarily, these people eat here,” the letter said.

“Location 4: House of Bhojohari Samanta, Boyal MSK Area Nearly, 20-30 people are sheltering at this location,” it added.

The TMC further said that police has been informed of this, however, no steps have been taken yet. "We request you to immediately intervene and direct necessary steps to be taken by police to forthwith apprehend all the outside anti-socials elemenls hired and harboured by Shri Suvendu Adhikari," the state’s ruling party urged EC.

Nandigram is seeing a fierce contest between Mamata Banerjee and her protege Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata had earlier represented Bhabanipur in the Assembly and decided to shift to Nandigram Assembly constituency in the forthcoming polls.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from Agencies)