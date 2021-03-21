'Our family is with you': Suvendu Adhikari's father attends Amit Shah's West Bengal rally

Egra: Disgruntled TMC MP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari on Sunday attended Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Egra in Purba Medinipur and announced from stage that the "family is with you".

"Save Bengal from atrocities, we are with you, our family is with you. Jai Siya Ram, Jai Bharat," Adhikari said.

He had announced on Saturday that he will follow into the footsteps of his two sons Suvendu and Soumendu to join the BJP.

The patriarch of the Adhikari family -- which wields considerable influence in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district -- said that he was forced to switch camp, as the leaders of the ruling party left him with no other option.