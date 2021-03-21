'TMC goons shouldn't think they will be spared': Amit Shah claims 130 BJP workers were killed in West Bengal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that 130 BJP workers were killed in West Bengal during the TMC rule and warned that the "Trinamool goons shouldn't think that they will be spared."
Speaking at a rally in Egra, Shah said, "Our 130 cadres were killed. Goons of TMC shouldn't think that they will be spared. We will take action when our government comes to power in West Bengal on May 2."
Shah also raised infiltrators bogey in West Bengal and promised that the BJP will make the state free of infiltrators in five years.
"Didi gave the slogan of 'Maa, maati, manush' but did change come? Can she give you freedom from infiltrators? We will make Bengal free of infiltrators in five years," he said.
He also promised that BJP will build 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years, propelled by party's double-engine govt at Centre and state.
Alleging that teachers were beaten up in Bengal school for organising Saraswati puja, Shah said the BJP won't object to any festival if it comes to power in state.
The former BJP president is in Bengal to campaign for the party and will also unveil its manifesto for Assembly elections.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
