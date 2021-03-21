'TMC goons shouldn't think they will be spared': Amit Shah claims 130 BJP workers were killed in West Bengal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that 130 BJP workers were killed in West Bengal during the TMC rule and warned that the "Trinamool goons shouldn't think that they will be spared."

Speaking at a rally in Egra, Shah said, "Our 130 cadres were killed. Goons of TMC shouldn't think that they will be spared. We will take action when our government comes to power in West Bengal on May 2."

Shah also raised infiltrators bogey in West Bengal and promised that the BJP will make the state free of infiltrators in five years.