West Bengal Assembly polls: Mithun Chakraborty missing from BJP's final list

As the assembly polls inch closer in West Bengal, BJP today released its final list for the polls. Unveiling thirteen names including prominent faces Subha Pradhan and Neeraj Tamang Zimba, another anticipated candidate actor Mithun Chakarborty who joined BJP earlier this month was missing in the list. From Rashbehari, the seat many believed was reserved for the 'Dada', the party has fielded retired Lieutenant General Subrata Saha, who was in charge of Kashmir during crucial years. BJP sources had earlier said that the prestigious south Kolkata seat was being kept open for the actor ever since he joined the party at a mega rally in Brigade Parade Ground in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actor had delivered his popular line from the Bengali film MLA Fatakeshto: "I will hit you here and your body will land at the crematorium." He also delivered a new election line that day: "I am not a harmless water snake or a harmless desert snake. I am a pure cobra. With one strike, I will turn you into a photograph."

Recently, the actor also enlisted as a voter in Kolkata, transferring his voting card from Mumbai. Even though Mithun Da is not named in the list, there is nothing to stop him from being fielded later, replacing an existing candidate. The polls in Bengal are, after all, scheduled across eight phases and the last date of nomination for final phase comes around mid-April.