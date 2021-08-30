West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Durgapur tomorrow to inaugurate new projects

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Durgapur tomorrow to inaugurate several private projects and is also likely to announce new government schemes.

According to TMC sources, investors from Germany are in talks to invest in West Bengal.

“Several government projects will also be announced by the Chief Minister in Durgapur. From there she will visit Panagarh and over there she is about to make industrial hub. A 400 crore rupees Polyfilm industry has been started there,” said the TMC sources.

It is pertinent to mention that the BKJP had time and again claimed that during the TMC regime there has been no industry in West Bengal and also that the old industries got closed during TMC rukle.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:10 PM IST