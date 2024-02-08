West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP MLAs For Creating Chaos During Budget Presentation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs for allegedly creating chaos inside the House during the budget presentation and also reminded them of the suspension of 147 MPs from the Parliament.

“BJP is anti-Bengali and anti-Bengal. This is not a BJP office. Why are you not allowing the presentation of the budget? Are you afraid? Even we hear the central government’s budget and then react,” said Banerjee.

Reacting to the fund freeze by the central government, the West Bengal chief minister mentioned a provision has been kept in the state budget for the Awas Yojana.

“We have kept a provision in the budget for Awas Yojana. We will wait for the Centre to release funds within a month. If they don’t, from May 1, we will start releasing funds for the houses of these 11 lakh people,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Taking further potshots while addressing a press conference, Mamata once again added that Bengal will show the way.

“Bengal will show the way in the near future. We won’t bow down and we will fight for our rights and our funds. Ahead of Polls, BJP will speak of CAA, NRC and UCC. I'd request don't fall for their ploy. We are all one. Don’t hamper/ alter the unity,” stated Mamata.

Even during the budget day, ‘Chor’ slogans were heard in the state Legislative Assembly after a section of Assembly workers wanted to thank the Chief Minister for the increase in DA, the BJP MLAs countered it by ‘chor’ (thieves) slogans.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari while talking to the media slammed the budget.

“There are no welfare schemes announced for the minorities. By just some increase in Lakshmir Bhandar how can all the needs of women be fulfilled? There is no plan for upgrading hospitals. It is complete jugglery and the budget is done just to get votes,” added Adhikari.