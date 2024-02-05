West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Cancels Delhi Visit Amid State Budget Priorities

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Mamata said that since she is busy with the state budget she cannot attend the meeting in Delhi.

"I have spoken with former President Ramnath Kovind and informed him that I cannot go for the meeting. Our party MPs Sudip Bandhopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee will attend the meeting on my behalf. Only two days left for the budget and I am busy with the same," said Mamata.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo while staging dharna couple of days back over the fund freeze issue by the central government said that she will visit Delhi for a day to attend the meeting and also mentioned that her visit will be nothing political.

Opposition leader's Delhi visit

On the other had, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari following an urgent call by Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Delhi on Sunday night and on Monday met the Home Minister, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Though Adhikari did not say about what was discussed with Shah, sources said that talks on CAA was held in the meeting.

"CAA will be implemented and the state government and DMs will have no role to play in it. I have met Nirmala di and complained about the financial corruption in West Bengal. I have asked her for an investigation. I respect Dhankhar and every time I come to Delhi I meet him as he played an important role by rescuing people during post poll violence after Assembly elections in 2021," said Adhikari.