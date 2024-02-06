West Bengal: BJP MLAs To Meet Guv On Feb 9 To Request Him To Take Action Against Mamata Banerjee, Cabinet Ministers Over CAG Report

Kolkata: The Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs after taking part in discussion on state budget would meet Governor CV Ananda Bose on February 9 and would request him to advice the CAG to lodge FIR against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and all her cabinet ministers over alleged 'misappropriation' of funds.

Addressing a press conference in the state Assembly, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that CAG is an autonomous body and can lodge FIR.

"If the Governor requests then the CAG being an autonomous body can lodge FIR against the Chief Minister and her cabinet ministers for misappropriation of funds which is clear in CAG report. On February 9 after attending the Assembly session we would silently march towards Raj Bhavan since board examinations are on and would request the Governor to advise CAG to lodge the FIR," said Adhikari.

BJP accuses TMC of corruption

It can be recalled that after BJP accused TMC government of 'corruption' based on CAG report, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that all Utilisation Certificate was submitted by the state government at the concerned ministers under Government of India.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that all allegations are given after BJP lost in 2021 Assembly elections.

"Talks about UC was not held in 2019 and not even in 2014. Now suddenly, from FY 2002-2003 till 2021 is being questioned. All this is happening due to BJPs loss in 2021 Assembly elections. How did the central government continue giving funds without getting UCs?" questioned Bhattacharya.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP MLAs protested in the Assembly after Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay didn't allow discussion of CAG report as demanded by the saffron campus legislators.