West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Fumes Over Few MLAs, Cops And Bureaucrats

WB Chief Mamata Banerjee | Photo: ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a meeting on Monday with municipal corporation heads and a section of MLAs and a few ministers questions whether she will have ‘to sweep the streets of the state’?

“The state government will not accept the bad name due to malpractices by certain people. We don’t want extortionists but we want people who will serve the common people. Some are trying to loot the money of taxpayers in the name of service. Those who will do good work will get tickets to contest elections,” said Mamata at Nabanna Sabhaghar.

Taking names of certain representatives, the Chief Minister added that land encroachments are being done but no action is being taken.

“I have myself seen land encroached illegally. New buildings are being made and extensions are being done in old buildings. Such a thing will not be tolerated. I have tried to beautify the city and now this is the condition,” further mentioned Mamata while showing documents to prove her claims.

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned a review committee comprising the vigilance department, the additional director general of police (Law & order), an additional commissioner of police, officers from the CID and the Director of Security will take stock of the works that are being done.

Mamata slammed state fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, accusing him of encouraging encroachment in Rajarhat, Amrita Roy Burman, a sub-divisional officer for not working properly in Bally municipality and also accused former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Howrah Municipal Corporation Mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)s Howrah Lok Sabha constituency’s candidate Rathin Chakraborty for allegedly failing to develop Howrah.

“Money has been given for developmental works but few are only interested in personal interests. Those where there are no boards in civic bodies the MLAs take money in return for service. I will clean the entire system before I go for elections. On one hand we have to face the step motherly attitude of the central government and in addition few people here are also not working properly,” said Mamata also instructing the state cops to be more ‘active and strict’.

Incidentally, the CPI (M) and the Congress-run municipalities in Nadia’s Taherpur and Purulia’s Jhalda were not invited to the meeting at the state secretariat.

“I didn’t call the representatives of other political parties as I don’t have the right to scold them. Moreover, they don’t consult us while doing the work. Hope they also serve the common people. My duty is to serve people and if need be the cleaning can start from my own house,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.