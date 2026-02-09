 'Gaadi Sahi Se Chalao': Elderly Man Brutally Assaulted By Group Of Men Over Advise In UP’s Meerut; Video Goes Viral
'Gaadi Sahi Se Chalao': Elderly Man Brutally Assaulted By Group Of Men Over Advise In UP’s Meerut; Video Goes Viral

An elderly man in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally assaulted after he advised a group of men to drive carefully on a narrow lane. A viral video shows the men emerging from a Scorpio SUV and repeatedly punching and kicking him before fleeing the spot. The incident has sparked outrage online. No police complaint has been filed so far.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
X/

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): An elderly man, identified as Fahim, was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men after he politely advised them to drive carefully on a narrow lane in Meerut. The shocking incident, caught on camera, has since gone viral on social media.

What Happened

According to the viral video, Fahim was walking along a footpath on a narrow street, appearing to be near a small shop or roadside area. A black Scorpio SUV entered the lane and was seen being driven in an erratic manner. The vehicle passed dangerously close to Fahim, prompting him to verbally caution the occupants, saying, “Gaadi sahi se chalao.”

Moments later, four to six men allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and launched a sudden and violent attack on the elderly man.

Caught on Camera

The video shows the attackers punching Fahim repeatedly on his face and head before knocking him to the ground. He is then seen being kicked and beaten while lying helplessly on the road. The assault appears one-sided, with Fahim having little to no chance to defend himself.

As the attackers move back towards their vehicle, one of them is seen delivering an additional kick before the SUV drives away.

No Complaint Filed Yet

At the time of publishing this report, no official complaint had been registered in connection with the incident.

Netizens React

The video triggered widespread outrage online, with several users questioning the inhumane behaviour of the attackers and calling for strict action.

One user wrote, “It feels like they had already come with a plan in place, because the moment they got down, they started beating and thrashing him. After all, what kind of hatred fills their minds that they treat humans not as humans but as animals? Just for asking them to drive properly, he was beaten half-dead.”

Another user commented, “Car touch hui nahi hogi. In darindo ne plan se maara hai. Jis tarah maar rahe hai, dikhai de raha hai nafrat se bhare pade hain.”

A third user wrote, “Just imagine how much hatred must be burning inside these animals. Poor man how brutally he was beaten.”

