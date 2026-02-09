Terror Accused Abdul Rahman Killed Inside Faridabad Jail; Kashmiri Inmate Arrested | Representational Image

New Delhi: A major security incident was reported from Faridabad district jail, where a 20-year-old terror accused, Abdul Rahman, was killed late Sunday night after being attacked by another inmate, officials said on Monday.

Police officials confirmed that the accused was assaulted with a sharp object inside the jail premises, leading to his death.

According to police spokesperson Yashpal Singh, Abdul Rahman was attacked by a fellow inmate identified as Arun Chaudhary, a Kashmiri youth lodged in the same jail. “The incident took place late Sunday night when the accused prisoner attacked Abdul Rahman on the head with a sharp object. He sustained serious injuries and died,” Singh said while confirming the incident over the phone.

Abdul Rahman was a resident of Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and had been arrested on March 2, 2025, near Pali village with two hand grenades in his possession. Security agencies had alleged that he was involved in a conspiracy to carry out a terror attack in Ayodhya. During his arrest, investigators recovered several videos from him, which reportedly contained details related to the Ram Temple.

The arrest of Abdul Rahman was carried out through a joint operation by the Gujarat Special Task Force (STF) and the Haryana STF. Officials had stated at the time that the two hand grenades recovered from him were successfully defused, preventing any potential threat. Following his arrest, he was lodged in Faridabad jail as the investigation into the larger terror network continued.

Police sources said that jail authorities were alerted immediately after the attack. Abdul Rahman was rushed for medical attention, but doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, security inside the jail has been tightened, and senior officials visited the premises to assess the situation.

A case has been registered in connection with the murder, and the accused inmate Arun Chaudhary has been taken into custody for further questioning. Police are investigating the motive behind the killing and are also examining whether any lapses in jail security allowed the attack to take place.

Authorities have said that a detailed probe is underway and strict action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

