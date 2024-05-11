Kolkata: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Demands Resignation Of Governor CV Ananda Bose Over Alleged Molestation Charge

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: Following the alleged ‘molestation’ charge, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday demanded resignation of Governor CV Ananda Bose and mentioned that she will never enter Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor as she thinks it is a ‘sin’ to sit beside him.

Addressing an election campaign at Saptagram in Hooghly district for party’s candidate Rachana Banerjee, Mamata said that the Governor should give an explanation as to why he should not step down from his post.

“He said that he will not tolerate didigiri. It is true both Dadagiri and Didigiri will not be tolerated. He has released an edited video and I have seen the entire footage and its contents. It is shocking. I got another video. If I am meeting the Governor I will meet him on the streets but will not get inside the Raj Bhavan,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, on May 2, a women employee of Raj Bhavan alleged that the Governor had touched her ‘inappropriately’ following which she had complained against him at Hare Street police station. On May 9, the Governor had shown a couple of CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to clear the allegations brought against him.

In between on May 6, Amid tussle between Gover CV Ananda Bose and Trinamool Congress (TMC) over alleged molestation charges against Bose, talking to the media, Bose said that he will not tolerate ‘didigiri’ of Mamata Banerjee and also claimed that she is playing ‘dirty politics’. Taking further potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mamata alleged that the Sandeshkhali incident was a ‘conspiracy’ of the saffron camp.

“People have seen how the BJP orchestrated the Sandeshkhali conspiracy. Modi Babu would instigate the issue. For a woman, her dignity matters more than the money. What they have done is one of the most depraved crimes anyone could ever commit. A complainant did not even know what they were being made to write or sign fake rape complaints. This used to happen in the earlier days, and should not happen in this century. The women are now stepping out and telling the truth,” further added Mamata.