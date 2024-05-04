Sandeshkhali Sting Video: 'Anti-Bengalis Orchestrated Conspiracy', CM Mamata On BJP Leader's Shocking Claims Against Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday came down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party after an alleged sting video of a local BJP leader surfaced online. In the video, the party's Mondal Sabhapati of the Sandeshkhali region allegedly claims that there were no rapes in Sandeshkhali.

Mamata, while sharing the purported clip of sting on X, wrote, "The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level."

"Never before in the history of India has a ruling party in Delhi tried to malign an entire state and its people. History will witness how Bengal will rise in rage against Delhi's conspiratorial regime & ensure their Bishorjon," she added.

The shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal's progressive thought & culture, the Bangla-Birodhis orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state on every possible level.



Never before in the history of India has a ruling… https://t.co/50QUParP16 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2024

Abhishek Banerjee's response on alleged sting

Respondig to viral video, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in a tweet said, "I am shocked beyond words to see the SANDESHKHALI STING VIDEO. Every citizen must witness the BANGLA BIRODHI BJP‘s ORCHESTRATED attempt to DEFAME AND MALIGN West Bengal for their petty political ends. This abhorrent act epitomizes the GROSSEST ABUSE OF POWER in history. SHAME! "

I am shocked beyond words to see the SANDESHKHALI STING VIDEO. Every citizen must witness the BANGLA BIRODHI @BJP4India ‘s ORCHESTRATED attempt to DEFAME AND MALIGN WB for their petty political ends.



This abhorrent act epitomizes the GROSSEST ABUSE OF POWER in history.



SHAME! https://t.co/f4HWA97umW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 4, 2024

The Sandeshkhali issue has become one of the key election topics in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections. The issue took a new turn after a sting video of a local BJP leader surfaced online. Within a short period since its emergence, the video has been shared by thousands on social media platforms.

Earlier today, the TMC in a statement on social media, alleging BJP of maligning West Bengal, said "A viral video today exposed how the BJP left no stone unturned to malign Bengal. From "mass rape" to "arms seizure," every claim was BOUGHT and STAGED by none other than Suvendu Adhikari. People won't forgive these Bangla-Birodhis. Bengal's mothers & sisters shall avenge this!"

TMC shared the clip of news reports with hashtag #SandeshkhaliExposed.

What is in the viral video



In the viral video, shared by TMC's official Twitter handle, a man's voice is heard claiming that the incidents in Sandeshkhali, including the alleged rape, were orchestrated.

According to reports, the video was first noticed on a YouTube account named 'Williams.'

It is alleged that the man in the video is none other than BJP's Mondal Sabhapati, Gangadhar Koyal. The man is seen wearing an inner vest.

In the video, the men can be heard conversing in Bengali. The subtitles of the video read: "Dada, do you realise the magnitude of this? There were no rapes, but we framed it as rape."

Before he finished speaking, the man wearing the vest is seen smiling.

Then another man starts speaking. As he speaks, the subtitle reads, "Today, would you be able to get this done by your wife? We, as husbands, wouldn't be able to get our wives to do it. And dada, being an outsider, got it done. Can you believe it?"

After this, the man in the vest responds, saying, "Yes, I got the work done by TMC's people...Can you believe it?"

Person 1: "How did you get it done? What did you do to brainwash them?"

To this, Gangadhar says, "We got it done as per the instructions of Suvendu da; he helped us."

He further adds, "Suvendu da said, if you don't do this, then you won't be able to get the strong people arrested and sustain yourself."

Further in the video, Gangadhar claims that Suvendu Adhikari controlled everything, and his PA also visited them.

He further claims in the video that he received instructions from local BJP leaders to file rape complaints, and he got it done.

When another person asks him whether women resisted making false rape charges, he said that women didn't resist and did whatever we told them to do.

The FPJ hasn't verified the authenticity of the viral video.