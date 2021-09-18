West Bengal: CID team arrived to arrest BJP’s youth wing leader Yogesh Varshney allegedly heckled in Uttar Pradesh

Kolkata: West Bengal CID team was allegedly heckled at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh after they went to arrest BJP’s youth wing leader Yogesh Varshney for his violent speeches against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, in 2017 Yogesh was heard offering a cash prize to anyone who can bring him the head of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. Following Yogesh’s speech a case was filed in Shantiniketan’s Bolpur police station on August 14, 2017.

According to a local BJP leader the CID was in civil dress and heckled the women present in the house of Yogesh, but the police later said that they had taken the West Bengal CID to a safe place.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slamming the BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh said that goons are running the states where BJP is in power.

“Rule of terror is going on not just in Uttar Pradesh but in all the states run by the BJP. The saffron camp has completely killed the democracy of the country,” said Kunal.

However, former BJP national general secretary Rahul Sinha said that this is what happens when police and agencies get politicized by the Trinamool Congress.

“The TMC has been using CID and West Bengal police for their political gains ever since they came to power in 2011. This heckling and all happens when a political party uses administration for political gains,” claimed Rahul.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 09:40 PM IST