West Bengal: Babul Supriyo joined TMC after seeing works done by CM Mamata Banerjee, says Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that BJP MP Babul Supriyo had joined Trinamool Congress after seeing the good works done by ‘didi’.

“In next three months the Trinamool Congress will rise more. Alphabet B just not only stands for Bahabanipur but also stands for Bharat. If Mamata Banerjee wins Bhabanipur constituency then TMC will win Bharat as well,” said Abhishek while campaigning for TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

While interacting with Hindi speaking voters at Bhabanipur, Abhishek also claimed that ‘BJP is at the verge of ruin’.

After meeting with the people in Non-Bengali belt, the TMC MP also visited a temple that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had visited a day before.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is scheduled to campaign for BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on September 22 and 23 and BJP Delhi MLA Manoj Tiwari will campaign at Bhabanipur on September 22 and 26.

Incidentally, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Saturday faced protests, obstruction and sloganeering by Trinamool Congress women supporters as she went to Chetla area, a stronghold of Trinamool Congress Minister Firhad Hakim.

BJP state President Dilip Ghosh also organized a ‘cha chakra’ on Saturday to campaign for Tibrewal.

“Whenever we are announcing a campaign programme, police and media are reaching the spot. Trinamool Congress is threatening the people after the campaign. This has happened in several places. So, we are not announcing all the campaign programmes ahead for the security of people,” Ghosh said.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 08:20 PM IST