Rajasthan High Court Stays Cancellation of SI Recruitment 2021, Field Postings on Hold | File Photo

The division bench of the Rajasthan High Court has stayed the single bench’s order cancelling the Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment-2021 in the state. However, the field posting of the selected SIs will remain stalled. The court has issued notices to the government and sought a reply.

The stay order came on the appeal of Amar Singh and other sub-inspectors who challenged the single bench’s decision, arguing that the government was not in favor of scrapping the recruitment. They pointed out that the investigating agency, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of police, is already arresting the culprits involved in the paper leak.

The petitioners argued that it is possible to identify the guilty candidates in the recruitment, and therefore cancelling the entire process is not justified. They maintained that all selected candidates should not be punished for the misdeeds of a few, as it would be unfair to those who cleared the examination with hard work and honesty.

Earlier, on August 28, the Rajasthan High Court had cancelled the SI Recruitment 2021, conducted for 859 posts, after the exam came under scrutiny due to a large-scale paper leak.

While delivering the verdict, the single bench of Justice Sameer Jain acknowledged that many aspirants had appeared honestly and expressed sympathy toward them. However, the court observed that systematic irregularities had undermined the integrity of the entire selection process, leaving no plausible chance to segregate tainted candidates from genuine ones.

The court also made serious observations about the role of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the recruitment agency. Following the verdict, one of its members, Manju Sharma, wife of noted poet Kumar Vishwas, resigned.