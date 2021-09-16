West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari writes to Mansukh Mandaviya, objects approval of new college managed by TMC's Anubrata Mondal

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday objected approval of a new private medical college at Bolpur which is being managed by Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who is being probed by central agencies for his alleged role in various scams."

In this regards, the Leader of Opposition wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking him to disapprove the medical college stating that the institution trust 'SWADHIN' is managed by TMC's Anubrata Mondal.

In his letter he further wrote, "The Trust: "SWADHIN' is operated/managed by the infamous TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. He is unscrupulous and dishonest, and being investigated by the central agencies for his alleged role in various scams such as cattle smuggling and illegal mining. He is the main sponsor of the Trust and funds it with money earned from dubious and unaccounted sources.

Alleging furher he said, "It's my apprehension that this trust is a front; a façade to launder money.

So,at the inception itself the proposed college, if approved would be connected with such strains of impropriety that it would always remain under the lens of prying eyes searching for misconduct."

Asserting he asked, "Would any educational institution flourish under such circumstances? that too, a medical College, that won't only remain confined to imparting education, but also at the same time keep serving the society in the crucial matter of public health."

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari writes to Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya objecting approval of a new pvt medical college at Bolpur,West Bengal, states "college trust 'SWADHIN' is managed by TMC's Anubrata Mondal,who is being probed by central agencies for his alleged role in various scams." pic.twitter.com/Qsh2C2omaC — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

Suvendu revealed, "I have received information that representatives of the National Medical Commission visited the proposed medical college on 6 September 2021." "I have serious doubts that the clear picture regarding the proposed college was revealed to them. So, I deem it necessary to inform you about the illegalities regarding this college so as to convince you to reconsider your decision if you are considering granting approval to the shady institute." he requested.

Following is a list of complaints that have been received by Suvendu from reliable sources:

1. Almost all the amount of money spent regarding the setting up of this proposed medical college, to the tune of Rs.100 Crores, is unaccounted money that can't be traced back to its source. It could very well be generated out of extortion or illegal mining or cattle smuggling.

2. The deed of the land where the proposed college is being built has been forged.

3. The proposed college violates the most stringent term, that it doesn't have its own hospital.

4. They have made a deal with the Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital. They have entered into an agreement of 33 years agreement with them. This agreement if put under scanner would reveal that it is erroneous and has only been made because of the political clout of Anubrata Mondal. He has wielded his political influence to get his way with the WB State Health Department.

5. Even the Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital does not have proper infrastructure as per NMC guidelines.

6. The proposed college doesn't have the required number of permanent faculty, for the simple reason that the management didn't feel it necessary to hire them in order to save cost.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 04:04 PM IST