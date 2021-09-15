West Bengal: CBI registers another case connected to post-poll violence

Kolkata: CBI on Wednesday had registered one more case on post poll violence in West Bengal.

The case was earlier registered by the West Bengal police at Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi police station.

It was alleged that on April 10, the complainant along with his brother and father went to cast vote at a Primary School when his brother was killed by miscreants.

“12 persons hurled hand bombs at the booth and started firing. One of the 12 miscreants allegedly opened fire targeting the complainant’s brother following which the complainant’s brother had died,” said the CBI sources also adding that the FIR registered in the police station had mention of 12 accused.

Notably, the CBI has so far registered 35 cases so far after the Calcutta High Court had instructed on August 19 to the CBI to probe the post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, the CBI had also summoned TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election agent at Nandigram Sheikh Sufian against the killing of a BJP cadre Debabrata Maiti on May 2.

The CBI sources said that Sheikh Sufian is asked to meet the CBI at their office on Thursday.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:30 PM IST